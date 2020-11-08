Donald Trump Goes Golfing As US News Networks Call Joe Biden’s Win

Trump has always been known to be an avid golfer during his stint at the White House.

AFP reports that Trump finally made his way back to the White House amongst “thousands of exultant Biden supporters” celebrating in Washington DC, the US capital.

Shortly after the media called the results, Trump took to Twitter, refusing to concede. In his tweet, which Twitter promptly flagged he stated that he “won this election, by a lot,” challenging the results with claims of “bad things” that Republican observers weren’t allowed to see.