TIFR Withdraws Notice Asking Staff To Not Post Anti-Govt Content on Social Media

Five days after the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) issued a notice asking its employees to not post anti-government content on social media, the institute withdrew the notice on Monday, 18 April.

In a new notice issued on Monday, the Mumbai-based institute said that the notice issued on 13 April stands withdrawn. The notice was signed by the registrar, Retired Wing Commander George Antony.

The new notice stated that "now with the approval of the competent authority, the notice dated 13 April 2022 stands withdrawn”.