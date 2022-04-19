ADVERTISEMENT

TIFR Withdraws Notice Asking Staff To Not Post Anti-Govt Content on Social Media

The institute had issued a notice on 13 April asking its staff to refrain from anti-government posts on social media

Five days after the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) issued a notice asking its employees to not post anti-government content on social media, the institute withdrew the notice on Monday, 18 April.

In a new notice issued on Monday, the Mumbai-based institute said that the notice issued on 13 April stands withdrawn. The notice was signed by the registrar, Retired Wing Commander George Antony.

The new notice stated that "now with the approval of the competent authority, the notice dated 13 April 2022 stands withdrawn”.

The Institute's Initial Position

The initial notice, titled ‘Use of Social Media,’ requested staff members to refrain from uploading photographs or videos related to the institute, field stations, residential property, or any other government property on social media.

It added, "Staff members are further informed to desist from uploading any anti-government content over social media. Family members too should be apprised about the same.”

The notice garnered a lot of criticism against the institute.

A few days later on April 16, the institute said that the notice had been misinterpreted. It said that the rules mentioned in the notice were already in existence and the new communication had been made to ensure that they are applicable to social media in addition to other media such as television and print media, PTI reported.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)

