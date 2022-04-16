'Misunderstood': TIFR On Notice Asking Workers To Not Make 'Anti-Govt' Comments

After the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai asked its employees in an official notice to not make "anti-government" statements on social media platforms, the institute clarified on Saturday, 16 April, that its notice had been completely misinterpreted.

"Unfortunately, the wording of the notice was such that it has become subject to a great deal of misinterpretation," the TIFR said, as per a report by PTI. The institute, however, added that levelling criticism against the government or the TIFR in public required permission in advance.