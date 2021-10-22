They Raped, Murdered, Cheated | The Not So 'Holy' Godmen Behind Bars
How the law finally caught up with self-styled not so holy 'godmen'.
Over the years, several self-proclaimed ‘godmen’, spiritual and religious leaders have abused their piety, status, the faith of their devotees and their connections, committing grievous crimes – rape, assault, murder, fraud. Until the law finally caught up with them.
Here are seven not so ‘holy babas’ who are, or were, at some point, behind the bars, for crimes committed.
GURMEET RAM RAHIM
The self-styled godman is the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda since 1990. He has been an actor and filmmaker. Ram Rahim is charged and convicted under three different cases and sentenced to a 20-year jail term and two life imprisonments.
He was convicted for the rape of two of his disciples, and for the murders of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, and his sect's former manager, Ranjit Singh.
ASARAM BAPU
Another self-proclaimed spiritual leader and founder of the Shri Yoga Vendanta Seva Samiti, Asaram was charged for three cases. In the first case from Jodhpur, Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape, sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation of a minor girl.
In the second case from Surat, two sisters had accused the father-son duo of repeatedly raping them. Asaram was charged, along with his son, Narayan Sai—also a self-styled godman. Sai was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment as well.
The other charges against Asaram include land encroachment, gurukul deaths and attack on witnesses.
PARAMAHAMSA NITHYANANDA
Another self-styled godman and the founder of Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam. He was first arrested and booked for kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children at his ashram in Ahmedabad. He was then booked for repeatedly raping a disciple. But in 2019, Nithyananda ‘fled’ India and founded his own country.
SANT RAMPAL
The self-styled religious leader is the founder of the Satlok ashram. He was charged, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman. He was then convicted for the murder of four women and a child during clashes between the police and sant supporters, when the police had gone to arrest Rampal. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.
ICHHADHARI SWAMY BHIMANAND
The self-styled godman was booked for running a 'high-profile' sex racket. He was arrested twice – from Delhi and Mumbai subsequently. He was also booked in a case of cheating and fraud.
SWAMI AMRITA CHAITANYA
The self-proclaimed spiritual leader is the founder of the Shantitheeram trust. He was charged for fraud committed in UAE. The spiritual leader is wanted by Interpol, an international organization that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.
He is also booked for fraud committed in Kerala. He was later booked, convicted and sentenced to 16 years in jail for raping two minor girls and making porn videos of himself sexually assaulting minor girls.
SWAMI PREMANANDA
The Sri Lankan-origin self-styled godman was charged, convicted and sentenced to two life imprisonments for raping 13 girls. But he died in prison in 2011.
