Taliban Detain Journalists Covering Anti-Pakistan Protests in Kabul: Reports

The Taliban on Tuesday, 7 August, arrested several journalists for covering the protests against Pakistan’s alleged involvement in Afghanistan’s affairs, AP reported.

According to NDTV, reporters and cameraperson of TOLOnews and Ariana News had been arrested.

An Afghan journalist who had been detained by the Taliban and later released told the Associated Press, “They made me rub my nose on the ground and apologise for covering the protest,” he said. “Journalism in Afghanistan is getting harder."

TOLOnews TV channel said its cameraman Wahid Ahmadi had been arrested.

He was released only after the head of Afghanistan’s first 24-hour news and current affairs television channel appealed to the Taliban, reported NDTV.