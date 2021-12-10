'Son Battling Each Minute': Father of GC Varun Singh Who Survived Chopper Crash
"He suffered 95 percent burns and his BP is fluctuating," GC Varun Singh's father retd Colonel KP Singh said.
As the nation mourns the untimely demise of the brave hearts who lost their lives in the Mi17 V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, the father of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the accident, told The Quint that his son has suffered 95 percent burn injuries and that "there are several (medical) complications."
Singh, 42, was first rushed to the Military Hospital in Wellington on 8 December. The crash had killed 13 others who were with him, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, in the Indian Air Force helicopter.
'Extent of the Injuries Severe'
Singh was later shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, 9 December, for further treatment.
Speaking to The Quint, retired Colonel KP Singh, GC Varun Singh's father, said, "Nobody can quantify how badly he is injured, it is very dynamic. Doctors are monitoring his condition every hour."
"Varun has suffered 95 percent burns and there are several complications. His BP is fluctuating and it is a battle every minute."Retd Col KP Singh, Father of GC Varun Singh
Akhilesh P Singh, the fighter pilot’s uncle, said, “His family, wife and parents are with him. We are just praying for his speedy recovery."
On the fateful day of the crash on 8 December, Group Captain Singh was accompanying the Chief of Defence Staff as a liaison officer. The crash took place after the chopper took off from the Sulur Army base in Coimbatore for the Defence Staff Services College in Wellington.
From a Family of Defence Personnel
GC Varun Singh comes from a family of defence personnel who have served in all three forces – army, navy and air force.
His brother, Lt Commander Tanuj Singh, is currently an officer in the Indian Navy and his father, retd Col KP Singh, had served with the Army Air Defence. “He had a goal at a very young age and he cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) in his first attempt,” his uncle said.
GC Varun Singh had Once Survived an Emergency
GC Varun Singh, a recipient of the prestigious Shaurya Chakra, had saved his Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency on 12 October, 2020. The brave fighter pilot was conferred with the award on Independence day earlier this year.
He was earlier a test pilot with the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru and is presently posted as an instructor at the Staff College in Wellington.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on 9 December, told the Parliament that a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has been ordered to investigate into the chopper crash.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.