A Silver Lining in Sight for Delhi's Student-Dependent Workers and Vendors

"For the first time in two years, I have had a full e-rickshaw. I have hardly been able to take a break today," said Vikas, 42, an e-rickshaw driver, with a smile on his face. He has a fixed route – from the Delhi University metro station to colleges in North Campus and vice versa. At around noon, he said that his earnings were almost double the usual amount.

On Thursday morning, Delhi University woke up to cheerful students, smiling rickshaw-wallahs, and hopeful vendors. Student-dependent workers, who were left in the lurch when classes halted abruptly almost two years ago, heave a sigh of relief as they now see signs of revival.