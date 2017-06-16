Guru Arjan Dev: The First Sikh Guru Martyr

(This story was first published on 16 June 2017 and is being republished on the occasion of Guru Arjan Dev's birth anniversary.)

The fifth of the 10 Sikh Gurus, Arjan Dev has a special place in history.

The Guru, who succeeded his father and the fourth Sikh Guru Guru Ram Das oversaw the completion of the Golden Temple. The holy place in Amritsar was opened to the public in 1604.

Half of his teachings constituted the Adi Granth, the holy book of the Sikh faith, which over the years expanded to be the Guru Granth Sahib.

During Guru Arjan Dev’s period, thousands of Indians – Hindus and Muslims – converted to Sikhism.