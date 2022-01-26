Republic Day Celebrations: ITBP Personnel Hoist Flag at Altitude of 15,000 Feet
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel hoisted the Tricolor and marched on the snow-clad borders of Ladakh, which are at an altitude of 15,000 feet on Wednesday, 26 January.
The ITBP personnel, also known as Himveers, commemorated India’s 73rd Republic Day at a temperature of -35 degree celsius.
ITBP posted photos and videos of its personnel celebrating Republic Day. Another video shared by news agency ANI showed Himveers performing a ski march at Auli in Uttarakhand at -20 degree celsius.
Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi
Meanwhile, the national capital celebrated the 73rd Republic Day in the newly developed Central Vista avenue for the first time.
At the annual procession that highlights India's cultural and military richness, tableaux of 12 states and 9 Union ministries are meant to be displayed, and a grand 75-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force will also be performed.
The parade is being held keeping COVID protocols in mind.
