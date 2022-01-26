ADVERTISEMENT

Republic Day Celebrations: ITBP Personnel Hoist Flag at Altitude of 15,000 Feet

The ITBP personnel, also known as Himveers, celebrated India’s Republic Day at a temperature of -3 5 degree celsius.

The Quint
Published
News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Personnel hoisted the tricolor at Ladakh borders to celebrate India's73rd Republic Day.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel hoisted the Tricolor and marched on the snow-clad borders of Ladakh, which are at an altitude of 15,000 feet on Wednesday, 26 January.

The ITBP personnel, also known as Himveers, commemorated India’s 73rd Republic Day at a temperature of -35 degree celsius.

ITBP posted photos and videos of its personnel celebrating Republic Day. Another video shared by news agency ANI showed Himveers performing a ski march at Auli in Uttarakhand at -20 degree celsius.

Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi

Meanwhile, the national capital celebrated the 73rd Republic Day in the newly developed Central Vista avenue for the first time.

Also Read

Why Do We Celebrate Republic Day on 26 January?

Why Do We Celebrate Republic Day on 26 January?
ADVERTISEMENT

At the annual procession that highlights India's cultural and military richness, tableaux of 12 states and 9 Union ministries are meant to be displayed, and a grand 75-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force will also be performed.

The parade is being held keeping COVID protocols in mind.

Also Read

Watch: How India Celebrated Its First Republic Day in 1950

Watch: How India Celebrated Its First Republic Day in 1950
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT