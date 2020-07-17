Rajasthan Cops Visit Pilot Camp in Haryana, Stopped By Local Cops
The team of Rajasthan police was first stopped by the Haryana police but was later allowed.
A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police, on Friday, 17 July, visited one of the two resorts where rebel Congress MLAs including ex-DY CM Sachin Pilot are lodging, NDTV reported.
The team of cops was first stopped by the Haryana police but was later allowed. However, videos from the scene show high drama unfolding.
The visit came at the backdrop of Congress suspending two MLAs, Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishwendra Singh over the allegation of horse-trading.
Following the showdown between Rajasthan and Haryana police, Surjewala took to twitter and said, "Haryana Police blocking Rajasthan Police from investigating the “toppling game” is naked proof of this plot."
This is not the first time when the Congress party has alleged that the Haryana government is helping Pilot and camp, fuel the crisis in Rajasthan.
Earlier, Surjewala had asked Pilot to come out of "BJP's hospitality" in Haryana.
Earlier, on Friday, Congress had alleged that both the MLAs were heard on tape discussing bribes from the BJP and that they tried to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot led government in Rajasthan.
“We demand that Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma and BJP leader Sanjay Jain should be booked. It should also be probed as to who arranged the black money to bribe MLAs and who were given the bribe,” Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said on Friday morning as per ANI.
Taking a direct dig at Narendra Modi, Surjewala said that the PM did not forget to send police to Manesar but has forgotten other crucial issues such as Economical crisis and COVID-19 outbreak.
