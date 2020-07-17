Rajasthan Cops Visit Pilot Camp in Haryana, Stopped By Local Cops

A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police, on Friday, 17 July, visited one of the two resorts where rebel Congress MLAs including ex-DY CM Sachin Pilot are lodging, NDTV reported.

The team of cops was first stopped by the Haryana police but was later allowed. However, videos from the scene show high drama unfolding.

The visit came at the backdrop of Congress suspending two MLAs, Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishwendra Singh over the allegation of horse-trading.