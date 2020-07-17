BJP Too Busy Horse-Trading in Rajasthan to Fight COVID-19: Cong
Citing audio-tapes, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Friday, 17 July, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was conspiring to grab power in Rajasthan.
“BJP has breached trust of people. Audio clip reveals horse trading deal.
Addressing the press in Jaipur, Surjewala, as reported by PTI, said:
“Modi government and BJP are conspiring to grab power instead of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.”
‘Book Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Sanjay Jain’
According to ANI, Surjewala demanded a response from Sachin Pilot on allegations of providing the list of MLAs to BJP.
He also, as reported by ANI, asserted that Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma and BJP leader Sanjay Jain should be booked.
“We also demand that Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma and BJP leader Sanjay Jain should also be booked. It should also be probed as to who arranged the black money to bribe MLAs and who were given the bribe.”
Surjewala further announced that the Congress party has both suspended Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party’s membership, as well as issued show cause notices against them.
