Punjab Makes E-Registration Mandatory for All Incoming Travellers
According to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, the process of online registration will be simple.
Punjab government has announced that they are making e-registration mandatory for all incoming travellers, from midnight on Monday, 6 July. Earlier, last week, the chief minister of the state, Captain Amarinder Singh, had said that 14 days of home quarantine for people coming from outside the state will continue in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
According to Singh, the process of online registration will be simple.
"To ensure smooth and hassle free travel, register on https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration or on the COVA app and download label with QR code," he said in a tweet.
Due to the new and old rule, from midnight on Monday, anyone travelling to Punjab from different state, will have to show an e-pass and observe 14 days quarantine.
However, for COVID-19 patients, the process will be different.
For any asymptomatic traveller entering the state, during the 14-day home quarantine, it is required to report medical status daily by either calling 112 or through COVA app, Hindustan Times reported.
According to the report, a spokesperson of the state government has also said that all relevant details about the visitors or residents coming into Punjab would be shared with the health authorities and police stations through a real-time alert system.
