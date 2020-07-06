Punjab Makes E-Registration Mandatory for All Incoming Travellers

Punjab government has announced that they are making e-registration mandatory for all incoming travellers, from midnight on Monday, 6 July. Earlier, last week, the chief minister of the state, Captain Amarinder Singh, had said that 14 days of home quarantine for people coming from outside the state will continue in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

According to Singh, the process of online registration will be simple.

"To ensure smooth and hassle free travel, register on https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration or on the COVA app and download label with QR code," he said in a tweet.