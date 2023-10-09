Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Challenges Oppn Leaders To a Debate on State Issues

Further, CM Mann mentioned that the debate will revolve around various issues, including the alleged looting of Punjab, nepotism, favouritism, toll plazas, youth, agriculture, trade-shopkeepers, Gurbani, and river waters. He urged them to participate in an open debate before Punjabis and the media, stating that they are accountable to the people of the state.

"These leaders have ample time to prepare for this debate; they can make as many notes as they want to defend themselves," Mann said.

Furthermore, the CM mentioned that he will speak only the truth, so he needs no paper for help, and he will participate in the debate without any paper.