Pulitzer Winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo Says Stopped From Flying Out of India Again

Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Matoo said on Tuesday, 18 October, that she was stopped from flying out of India for the second time. Mattoo was on her way to the United States to receive the Pulitzer Prize when immigration authorities reportedly stopped her at the Delhi airport.

"I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from traveling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket," Mattoo said on Instagram.