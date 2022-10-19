Pulitzer Winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo Says Stopped From Flying Out of India Again
The Kashmiri photojournalist was on her way to New York to receive the Pulitzer Prize when she was stopped in Delhi.
Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Matoo said on Tuesday, 18 October, that she was stopped from flying out of India for the second time. Mattoo was on her way to the United States to receive the Pulitzer Prize when immigration authorities reportedly stopped her at the Delhi airport.
"I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from traveling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket," Mattoo said on Instagram.
"This is the second time I have been stopped without reason or cause despite reaching out to several officials after what happened a few months ago but I never received any response. Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me."Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Pulitzer-winning photojournalist
Mattoo, who spoke to The Quint after being stopped from travelling abroad in July, said, "Without any justification or reason, I have been prevented from travelling. I was stopped at Immigration, and they told me that they don't know the reasons. The police officials from Kashmir have apparently asked that I be stopped, this is what I was told by the immigration officials."
In May 2022, Mattoo won the Pulitzer Prize, becoming the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to receive the prestigious prize in journalism.
She shared the award with the Reuters team, including the late Danish Siddiqui, Amit Dave, and Adnan Abidi, for their coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.