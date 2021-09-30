'Won't Let Sidhu Win': Amarinder Singh Announces Exit From Congress

"If the party loses the majority, then the Assembly Speaker has to take the decision," he said, when questioned about the possibility of a floor test in the Punjab Assembly.

Singh, who is visiting Delhi, had met with Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, fuelling speculation about his transition to the BJP.

Singh, however, has refuted the conjecture.

"We discussed security-related issues, can't share them here," he stated, when asked about his meeting with Doval.

"(I am) not joining BJP but will quit Congress. Can't stay in a party where I'm insulted and not trusted. Still exploring options," Singh had said earlier on Thursday.

Criticising the path that the Congress is treading upon, Singh, earlier on Thursday, had cited a survey undertaken by the party recently and said that it indicated AAP's rise and Congress' decline by 20 percent, NDTV reported.