Wonder Why Amit Shah Chose Medanta Over AIIMS: Shashi Tharoor

Amit Shah, on Sunday, had taken to Twitter to share that he had tested COVID-19 positive.

The Quint
Published03 Aug 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Politics
2 min read

“Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state,” tweeted Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor, on Monday, 3 August.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19, and was reportedly admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

Responding to a tweet on the State-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which is situated in the capital, Tharoor added:

“Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence.”
Amit Shah, on Sunday, had taken to Twitter to share that he had tested COVID-19 positive, and to ask those who had been in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

“After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourselves tested.”
Amit Shah   

According to a Hindustan Times report, BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, junior environment minister Babul Supriyo, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla are among those who met Shah in the last few days. Shah also met PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, in a Cabinet meeting. However, social distancing norms were reportedly strictly followed.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)

