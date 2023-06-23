With Uniform Civil Code Talk, BJP Wary of Tribal Backlash in Poll-Bound States

The BJP is conscious of the furore that may erupt among tribal sections of these poll-bound states. Sources told The Quint that on 18 June, a few days after the Law Commission’s notice, RSS and BJP leaders met in Madhya Pradesh to discuss the possible fallout of the UCC issue.

“Red flags of how the Opposition could use the UCC to spread fear and paranoia among the tribal group," a leader present in the meeting said. The BJP has been performing successively worse in the tribal seats of MP over the years. The state has a total of 47 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), the party won 31 in 2013 and came down to half the figure in 2018 – 16 seats.

To avoid further depletion of the tribal support, the party is trying to push the passing of UCC till after the elections in the five states, thus, bringing it up in the winter session and not the monsoon season.

Second, in the run up to the eventual discussion on the bill, the BJP would try to ‘spread awareness’ of “all the good work it has done for tribal communities," sources said.

The BJP will try to talk up its implementation of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, which is said to be of significance to further Adivasi rights.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the six-day Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, after the famed tribal leader Rani Durgavati. As per the schedule, PM Modi would be present at the culmination of the yatra on 27 June. The party will also try to drive home the importance of the other, more symbolic gestures that it has made over the last few years.

In 2021, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the renaming of two important railway stations in the state after tribal figures. The CM had also announced the setting up of a memorial of the tribal figure Bhima Nayak in MP’s Barwani district.

Besides these tactics of delay and using the time till the UCC debate in the parliament, to hammer its 'pro-tribal' appeal, the BJP is also mulling over including special clauses in the Act that would safeguard Adivasi customs and practices.

“The Bill might include provisions that will make room for these concerns to be addressed. But that’s why the debate in the Parliament is important, to flesh out all these details," a BJP functionary said.