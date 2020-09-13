Will Fight Political Storms and Coronavirus Too: Uddhav Thackeray

Leading a double charge against political adversaries and the pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too.”

CM Thackeray who has been facing repeated attacks from its former ally, the BJP, over the state government’s handling of the pandemic and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said, "Whatever storms have reached the state, be it natural or political, the government has been fighting them.”

As Maharashtra crosses the 10 lakh mark with a record spike in cases, CM Thackeray announced the launch of 'My family-My responsibility' campaign to fight COVID19 pandemic during his address.