Modi Govt with India or China? Rahul Takes a Jibe at PM
“Is Modi Government with the Indian Army or with China?” asked Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 16 September, hit out at the central government for being unclear about the India-China border tensions and asked the prime minister why he was “scared”.
“Is Modi Government with the Indian Army or with China?” asked Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Wednesday, 16 September.
Gandhi’s tweet came in the Home Ministry’s claim that no infiltration has been reported along the India-China border over the last six months.
Asking the public to “Understand the Chronology,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointed out the inconsistencies in the governments’ claims.
He tweeted:
“Understand the chronology:
PM said- no one crossed the border
Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank
Then, Def Min said- China occupied our land
Now, MOS Home says- there’s no infiltration.
Is Modi Govt with Indian Army or with China?
Modi ji, why so scared?”
Twitter Lashes Out on Indo-China Border Remark
Others have also taken to Twitter to express shock at MHA’s claim in the Parliament.
Background
The MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday, told Parliament there have been no infiltration reported along the India-China border during the last six months.
The statement was made in a written reply to a query posed by MP Dr Anil Agrawal in the Rajya Sabha over concerns of increasing infiltration from both Pakistan and China, reported news agency ANI.
