WB Adjudication Effect! In 49 Seats, Deletions Beat Margins; BJP Won 25 from TMC

The recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections delivered a sweeping mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 207 seats, while the TMC finished with 80.

However, the question still looming large is what impact did the adjudication deletion of of 27 lakh voters due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls have on the results?

On several seats, the number of adjudication-deleted voters was many times higher than the victory margin. Did this shift the balance of power? How did the BJP gain an edge in Muslim-majority areas? Did the deletions alter the winning equations of the 2021 victors in 2026?