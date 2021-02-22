Bengal Ready For Real ‘Poriborton’: PM Modi At Rally In Hooghly

The Prime Minister began his speech in Bengali by paying respects to Baba Taraknath and Mahaprabhu Jagannath Deb.

"Bengal is ready for poriborton (change)," said the Prime Minister.

He then trained his guns on the Mamata Banerjee government, attacking her for not signing up the state in the Centre's Ayushmann Bharat scheme.

"Lakhs of needy people have been deprived of the Rs 5 lakh worth free treatment under the scheme. These are the kind of impediments Mamata Banerjee has formed for the development of Bengal," he said.

"The Central government gives money to people in their accounts. The state government's money cannot reach the poor without the authorisation of TMC leaders. That is why in every village TMC leaders are flourishing. They have handed over the state to cut money and syndicate Raj," he added, once again, raising allegations of corruption against the ruling dispensation in the state.

Modi also responded to constant jibes by Mamata Banerjee that the Central government, led by him, has never financially helped Bengal. In a recent rally, Mamata called Modi's visit to the state during cyclone Amphan in 2020 as "drama".