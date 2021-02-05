Bengal: Why Do Netas Defect? And Does It Show Electoral Benefits?

Case in point- Former Trinamool honcho Suvendu Adhikari, known to be a strongman in Medinipur and adjoining districts. Suvendu’s defection to the BJP, even by the Trinamool's own estimates, will turn some seats towards the BJP, even if it is to the tune of 8-10 seats.



On the other hand, someone like a Baishali Dalmiya, former Trinamool MLA from Bally, who joined the BJP in Delhi, after being ferried there by a special chartered plane, may not turn votes as much, because as new legislators, they were voted in last time on the back of a massive Mamata wave.

Therefore, all defections are not equal. While some may show electoral gains, others are an attempt to win a perception battle.