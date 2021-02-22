Explained: Why The Matua Vote Is Crucial For Bengal Elections

Just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Boromaa in Bengal, coincidentally just a few months before her passing, and promised citizenship to Matuas, if they came to power. He was invited by Shantanu Thakur, who fought against Mamata Bala Thakur on a BJP ticket for her Bongaon seat. Shantanu won that election.

Speaking to The Quint, Mamata Bala Thakur says that the reason for her defeat, however, was not the CAA. She also believes that she, and not Shantanu, is the true heir of Boromaa’s legacy.

"At that time, the people in the CPI(M) shifted to the BJP. If the party’s Matua votes would have reduced, the after I stood for the 2015 elections, when I stood in 2019, my votes would have reduced. In fact, I got about 37,000 votes more", says Mamata Bala.

“When she (Boromaa) was dying, she said “Mamata I will stay inside you.” She said this many times in front of many in the Matua community", she adds.

Interestingly, after the Assam NRC and reports that a large number of Hindus were left out of the final NRC list, the Matuas became a little circumspect about the CAA.

Shortly thereafter, the BJP stopped mentioning the CAA or the NRC in its elections campaigns in Bengal after an internal survey by the party showed that both these issues were not cutting much ice with the electorate. This irked Shantanu Thakur who made his disappointment with the party public. After repeated attempts to pacify him by the BJP high command, he seems to be back on party lines, however sources say, he is not willing to let the CAA issue go.