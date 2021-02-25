Mamata Banerjee Rides Electric Scooter to Protest Fuel Price Hike

"The TMC will continue protesting this vehemently. Charity begins at home. That's why I took this journey on the battery car. I'm speaking from outside the Secretariat gate because I'm making a political statement,” Mamata said after reaching the Secretariat.

"The way petrol, diesel and gas prices have increased is appalling. Gas cylinders are now costing 800 per unit. Kerosene oil is unavailable,” she said.

"What were the prices when the Modi government came to power? What are the prices now? This is looting the common person. This is putting them in a position of helplessness,” she added.

"Earlier, diesel prices were low because farmers used it to run tractors. Now farmers are also not cared about,” she further said.

The Chief Minister also hit out at the Modi government for "changing" the name of the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad and naming it after the Prime Minister.

"Who knows, someday they may change the name of the country as well!" she said.

Banerjee also said that she will be taking the electric scooter on her way back home, too.