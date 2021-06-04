BengaliPrimeMinister: Why An Age-Old Discussion Has Started Again

Her direct confrontation with the PM like during the Netaji Bose event in Kolkata in January or the episode with Bandyopadhyay has shown the public that she is not one to be intimidated by the might of the Centre.

But between now and Lok Sabha 2024, there is three years and other crucial state elections like that of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat.

How the Opposition performs vis-à-vis the BJP in these elections will decide whether the “Modi wave” will cede in 2024.

It is also important to remember that Banerjee did try to put up a united front for the opposition in 2019 as well. Weeks before the election, she gathered leaders of opposing regional parties like the RJD, AAP, TDP etc at Kolkata’s historic Brigade Parade Ground for a “show of strength”. However, apart from that specific rally these opposition parties had nothing much planned, and the show of unity convinced no one – not even the TMC supporters at the rally.

Subsequently as the BJP won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal, analysts said that Mamata taking her eyes away from Bengal could’ve cost her many seats. Others also pointed out that the 2019 election was a fight between Modi’s government and Mamata’s party. For her to have a shot at becoming PM, the fight will have to be between Modi’s government and Mamata’s (possible) government in 2024.

“She later accepted that displaying national ambitions in 2019 may have been a mistake. Especially because that stance was taken without almost any ground work or inter-party coordination”, said a TMC insider.

“Therefore, in 2024, even if she is eyeing the PM’s seat, she will hold her cards close and reveal only when the time is right”, he added.

TMC leaders also point towards the fact that Mamata going national would mean that she’d have to chalk out a succession plan for the TMC in Bengal.

Will Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew, be accepted by the party and the masses? Will the TMC survive in Bengal without a Mamata Banerjee? Those close to her say that no matter what, Bengal will remain priority and national plans will not take precedence over power in the state.

As of now, though, Mamata Banerjee is enjoying her status as one of the few in the country who can directly take on (and defeat) Modi. Whether she will emerge as the leader around whom the opposition rallies in 2024, remains to be seen.

As for the Bengalis, until they get an actual #BengaliPrimeMinister, may be they can take solace in a reel one as has been depicted in Family Man season 2.