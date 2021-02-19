PM Modi to Address Visva Bharati Convocation Via Video Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University in West Bengal, via video conferencing at 11 am on Friday, 19 February.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present at the event.

PM Modi is the Chancellor of the University that was founded by literary luminary Rabindranath Tagore in 1921.