Pitch To Politics: Manoj Tiwary & Ashoke Dinda On New ‘Innings’

On 24 February, cricketer and former captain of the Bengal cricket team, Manoj Tiwary, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Tiwary took the party flag from TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also inducted a spate of Bengali film personalities into the party, on the same day. She was addressing a rally at the Dunlop grounds in Bengal's Hooghly.

On the same day, in the evening, Tiwary's team-mate from the Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengal and Indian cricket teams, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dinda joined the saffron brigade at a public meeting in Kolkata in the presence of Union Minister Babul Supriyo, and Trinamool turncoat, Suvendu Adhikari.

Tiwary and Dinda delving into politics on the same day, is a continuation of many events in their lives which they've navigated together. In a conversation with The Quint, the two cricketers talk about how they've spent half their lives with each other, haggled with each other for marriage dates, and now, their new innings in politics.