BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal To Contest Against Mamata Banerjee in Bengal Bypolls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Priyanka Tibrewal will contest from Bhabanipur against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal assembly bypolls, news agency ANI reported on Friday, 10 September.

Banerjee had lost the assembly election in Nandigram earlier in 2021 to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who is now the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal.