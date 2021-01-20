‘No CM Face to Be Projected for WB Elections’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
“After securing the majority, the party leadership and the MLAs will decide who will become the CM,” he said.
As the war of words between the TMC and BJP continues ahead of the highly-anticipated West Bengal Assembly polls, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in charge of the state, said on Wednesday, 20 January that no chief ministerial face will be projected in the elections from the party.
"No chief ministerial face will be projected in (West Bengal Assembly elections). After securing the majority, the party leadership and the MLAs will decide who will become the chief minister," Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI.
Incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress would be squaring off against the BJP in the Assembly elections to be held later this year. The run-up to the elections have seen a number of defections, most notably that of former state minister Suvendu Adhikari from the TMC to the BJP.
Recently, BJP MP Saumitra Khan had set off speculation when he suggested that state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh will “run the state one day” and will be chief minister.
Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, earlier this week, announced that she would be contesting the upcoming polls from the Nandigram constituency, which was the seat of Suvendu Adhikari till he resigned from the Assembly and went on to join the BJP in December. Adhikari had won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate.
