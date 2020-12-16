‘We Have Not Left Hindutva’: CM Thackeray Announces Temple Funds 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 15 December, announced that his government will take up restoration and preservation of ancient temples, with an aim to "promote ancient culture and traditions".

“My government will work for the preservation of the cultural heritage and richness of the temples,” Thackeray said while taking a dig at old allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the veiled attack, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said “This will tell you that we (Shiv Sena) have not left Hindutva,” reported The Indian Express.