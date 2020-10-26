Uddhav Attacks Koshyari, BJP Govt & Kangana in Dussehra Speech

Not holding back, Thackeray attacked the BJP and accused them of having no ideology, or culture.

Thackeray said that the central government should either fix the problems of the GST regime or go back to the former system.

“I feel that the GST system has failed, and I appeal to all Chief Ministers of the country to come forward to discuss this. I feel that the Prime Minister should accept the lacunae in the GST system honestly and that it should be amended accordingly. Otherwise, we should revert to the old tax regime that will benefit the states. The country is not the property of one political party,” the report quoted Thackeray as saying.

Thackeray also attacked the BJP over the recent exit of its old ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and senior Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse. He compared the defection to “dahi handi pyramid.”

“When your foundation stones weaken, you have no ideology, norms of conduct, culture, nothing. Such a government is not going to last long. I again challenge you to topple our government but first protect your government. Because one day, people will look beyond you and say, ‘give us anyone else, but not you’. This thought has already started,” he added.