'We Don't Like Kangana Ranaut's Speeches But We Love Modi' | Mandi Elections

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is facing royal scion and Congress minister Vikramaditya Singh in a heated contest for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, which is going to polls on 1 June. This is being dubbed as the fight between the ‘queen’ and the ‘king’-- a hat tip to Ranaut’s popular movie ‘Queen’ and to Singh’s royal lineage.

“Vikramaditya Singh is good, really good. He is from a family of kings and monarchs,” said GS Rawat, who runs a shop of temple-goods next to the Bhoothnath temple in Mandi city. However, he quickly adds, “But everyone will vote for Kangana. It’s because of the Modi wave. We want Modi. It’s because of Modi that we will all vote for Kangana,” Rawat added.