Warring Factions of LJP Get New Party Names, Symbols Ahead of Bypolls

Just days after the Election Commission froze the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) symbol, the two factions of Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras were allotted new names symbols on Tuesday, 5 October, for the upcoming bypolls.

While Paswan's faction will be called 'Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)' and has been allotted the 'helicopter' symbol, Paras' faction will go by the name 'Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party' and has been given the 'sewing machine' symbol.

The factions were asked to submit separate names and party symbols for the bypolls by Monday.