A Family's Endless Wait For Their Gul — The Gulfisha Fatima Story

"After more than three years, you just accept it. Jail is the best place to make you helpless. So you just hope that whatever has to happen, happens soon."

Faintly smiling, Gulfisha Fatima whispered into my ears during one hearing in Karkardooma court on 5 August. Dressed in a rust pink top, a stole and a floral black skirt, another woman police official sat beside her and held her hand with a firmly throughout the hearing.

Despite the past years of incarceration, not once in those 45 minutes, did Fatima stopped smiling. She chatted with her parents, unpacking all that she could in little time.

On being asked if she faced any communal comments in Tihar jail by an officer or inmate, she told The Quint: