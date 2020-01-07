Vishal Dadlani: BJP Makes CAA Typo Trend, How Will They Run India?
Video editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Passing a jibe at the BJP's goof-up in making #IndiaSupportsCCA trend on Twitter, singer and composer Vishal Dadlani asks, "If you can't create a Twitter trend properly, how will you run the nation properly?"
Dadlani was speaking to The Quint at the protest outside Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Later in the night, he was also spotted singing along with the protesters, ‘Yeh jo des hai mera...swades hai mera’.
Loading...
‘Even Those in BJP Don’t Buy BJP’s Claim of Condemning JNU Violence’
Vishal Dadlani: The attack in JNU was disgusting , sub-human and the product of a very sick culture that we need to combat with love and positivity.
The BJP has issued a statement condemning the violence in JNU and claimed that those with “shrinking political footprint” are behind the assault on students and professors. Do you buy their argument?
Vishal Dadlani: There is not even one person, even in the BJP office, who buys that explanation. Everybody saw what the Delhi Police did. They literally escorted the attackers in and escorted them out. So, it’s clear that those who control Delhi Police have done this.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)