Vishal Dadlani: BJP Makes CAA Typo Trend, How Will They Run India?

Passing a jibe at the BJP's goof-up in making #IndiaSupportsCCA trend on Twitter, singer and composer Vishal Dadlani asks, "If you can't create a Twitter trend properly, how will you run the nation properly?"

Dadlani was speaking to The Quint at the protest outside Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Later in the night, he was also spotted singing along with the protesters, ‘Yeh jo des hai mera...swades hai mera’.