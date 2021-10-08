10 Arrested in Arbaz Mulla Murder. Sri Ram Sene Man Involved in Killing: Police

The Belagavi police on Friday, 8 October, arrested 10 persons including a local leader of the Hindu right-wing outfit, Sri Ram Sene, for having killed a 24-year-old Muslim youth, Arbaz Aftab Mulla in cold blood.

The Ram Sene leader, Pundalik Maharaj, was a suspect from the time Mulla's family accused him of having threatened the youth over a period of six months. Also arrested are the parents of the woman with whom Mulla was in an alleged relationship.

Mulla's mother, Nazeema Mohammed Gouse Sheikh, had accused the woman's father of involvement.

The Quint had on 7 October, reported that the police have ruled out suicide in the case.