ADVERTISEMENT

Amid Quitting Rumours, Vijender Singh Tweets Photo With Congress Priyanka Gandhi

Rumours suggested that he is bound to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Amid Quitting Rumours, Vijender Singh Tweets Photo With Congress Priyanka Gandhi
i

On Monday, 25 April, reports emerged that professional boxer and politician Vijender Singh is likely to leave Congress, with rumours suggesting that he is bound to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana.

However, the 36-year-old seems to have put an end to those rumours when he posted a picture with the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on his Twitter account on Monday, with the caption reading, "It was wonderful conversing with dynamic leader @priyankagandhi ji who is doing so much for the betterment of the youth. Her progressive approach can help us gain newer heights."

Also Read

Vijender Singh on Farmers’ Protest, Rahul Gandhi’s Abs & Next Bout

Vijender Singh on Farmers’ Protest, Rahul Gandhi’s Abs & Next Bout
ADVERTISEMENT

Singh had joined mainstream politics just before the 2019 general election and contested from South Delhi on behalf of the Congress party, but he wasn't victorious.

He became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and has won multiple other medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Also Read

Vijender Singh Joins Farmers’ Protest, Threatens to Return Award

Vijender Singh Joins Farmers’ Protest, Threatens to Return Award

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×