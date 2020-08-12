How Raje Nixed Pilot’s Revolt & Cut Rivals Like Shekhawat to Size

In 1993, BJP leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma and a group of rebels had allegedly tried to bring down the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat-led BJP government when the chief minister was away in the United States for medical treatment.

A faction of the Congress is said to have been actively colluding with the BJP rebels but Ashok Gehlot refused to be part of it.

Bhanwar Lal Sharma is now in the Congress and was a key confidante of Pilot in his rebellion. But when the revolt failed, Sharma is said to have come back to Gehlot even before Pilot made the announcement that “matters have been resolved”.

Raje, therefore, reacted the way Gehlot did in 1993 and nixed the revolt against her rival.