‘UP Model Against Natural Justice’: Kumaraswamy Slams CM Bommai in Murder Row

“Murder is not the answer to murder. Revenge is not the answer to revenge. The Chief Minister's move seems to incite violence. Mr Bommai should have visited the houses of both the murdered youths and sent a strong message to the murderers. He did not do so,” said the angry JDS scion.

Asserting that one cannot determine religion and caste by examining an individual's blood, he questioned, "How can the Chief Minister not know such a simple thing? Another murder took place in Suratkal, while he was in the same district. What greater example of governance failure is needed?”

The former CM also repeated Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s words that “Rajadharma is a principle that one must follow."

He further said: