Haryana Teacher Reinstated After Being Suspended Over CJP Protest

On 10 June 2026, Sulekha Dalal, a teacher from Haryana, was suspended after participating in a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. The suspension order cited violation of conduct rules, specifically the failure to seek prior permission before attending the event. Days later, following public condemnation and advocacy by the CJP, the suspension was revoked and Dalal was reinstated to her position.
According to Hindustan Times, the CJP publicly challenged the dismissal, with spokesperson Saurav Das announcing on social media that Dalal’s suspension had been revoked. The party described the initial action as an attack on constitutional rights, asserting that no teacher should be punished for peacefully supporting students and raising questions about government accountability.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the suspension order, issued by the district elementary education officer, restricted Dalal from leaving her headquarters without prior approval. Dalal stated that her participation in the protest was motivated by concern for her son and other students affected by examination irregularities, particularly the NEET paper leaks.
Dalal maintained that the suspension order lacked a clear reason and indicated her intention to challenge it in court. She explained, “I had gone to Delhi only to raise my voice for our children who are being harassed due to paper leaks. I had just made a request, as I am a mother of a son who is also preparing for competitive exams.” Reporting indicated that the CJP’s protests have drawn support from parents and teachers concerned about examination transparency and student welfare.
The CJP’s official statement called the suspension “an attack on the constitutional right of every citizen to speak, assemble, question and dissent.” The party further demanded that authorities clarify the grounds for disciplinary action, stating, “Vague references to ‘conduct rules’ cannot become a weapon to punish dissent.” Coverage revealed that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has continued to press for accountability in education, including calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
“No teacher should be punished for standing with the youth of this country. No citizen should be made to choose between their livelihood and their conscience,” the CJP stated.
Student and teacher protests have intensified in recent weeks, with demonstrations in Delhi, Pune, and Lucknow highlighting demands for examination reform and government accountability. Analysis showed that the CJP’s movement has resonated with a broad base of students and educators, many of whom cite repeated examination irregularities as a cause for concern.
Dalal’s reinstatement followed mounting public and organisational pressure. The CJP’s advocacy was instrumental in reversing the suspension, with the party reiterating its commitment to defending the rights of teachers and students. The case has drawn attention to the use of conduct rules in disciplinary actions against educators participating in peaceful protests as details emerged.
“The authorities must also make public the exact grounds for the action taken against her. Guarantees to protest and stand with the vulnerable are not gifts from the State, but constitutional rights,” the CJP asserted.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.