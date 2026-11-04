How to Fight the Right? 4 Lessons from US, Brazil & Serbia for Indian Opposition

President Lula's win was made possible by a massive grassroots campaign that included trade unions, student unions, environmental organisations etc. In the US, the Democrats were helped a great deal by the No Kings Protest, which transformed from a protest movement to a voter mobilisation exercise ahead of the elections.

The biggest example of street power bringing down a right-wing government was Serbia. The upheaval in Serbia began with the collapse of a railway station canopy at Novi Sad in November 2024, killing 16 people. This sparked massive anti-corruption protests led by students, which later brought in other sections of society.

Constant protests in Serbia for nearly two years helped spread public anger. To ensure that this anger is chanelised into political change, the student protesters formed a 'Students List' of supported candidates, many of whom were apolitical people from different professions. Their win was also facilitated by the fact that several prominent Opposition parties withdrew candidates in support of the Students' List.

All three countries put forward different models of how grassroots organisations and protest movements can help the political Opposition.

In Brazil, Lula himself is a product of the laboyr movement and his party has close linkages with them. In the US, the No Kings Protest, a civil society protest against authoritarianism, mobilised support for the Democratic Party.

In Serbia, it was the opposite, with the mainstream Opposition withdrawing in support of the Students' List.

In India, it remains to be seen how the INDIA Bloc and farm unions, labour unions and outfits like the Cockroach Janta Party engage with each other.