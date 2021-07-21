Urge All to Not Protest: Yediyurappa's Cryptic Tweet Amid Exit Speculations
“I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP," the Karnataka CM said.
Amid strong speculations of his exit from office, Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday, 21 July, tweeted:
“I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party.”
While it is not confirmed yet if the tweet is an indication of Yediyurappa’s exit from the party, he had on Tuesday indicated that he will have to step down from his post if the BJP top brass calls for a change of leadership in the state.
According to news agency ANI, the CM, who had met with a delegation of over 30 seers from various mutts on Tuesday, hinted at his resignation at the gathering.
"Yediyurappa only said that he is not in position to speak anything on the issue and will have to abide by the decision of the high command. He did not say anything else," news agency PTI reported Balehosur mutt's Dingaleshwar Swami as saying.
Swami further stated, "When we questioned Yediyurappa about what really has happened, he said he will not comment on that and that the high command's decision is final. He did not say anything else."
The seer, who had led the delegation, asserted the mutts' support for Yediyurappa, adding that the BJP Karnataka will invite a major backlash if the veteran leader, who is also the face of the Lingayat community in the party, is removed.
The visits by the Lingayat seers continued on Wednesday.
- 01/03
(Photo accessed by The Quint)
- 02/03
(Photo accessed by The Quint)
- 03/03
(Photo accessed by The Quint)
