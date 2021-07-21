Urge All to Not Protest: Yediyurappa's Cryptic Tweet Amid Exit Speculations

"Yediyurappa only said that he is not in position to speak anything on the issue and will have to abide by the decision of the high command. He did not say anything else," news agency PTI reported Balehosur mutt's Dingaleshwar Swami as saying.

Swami further stated, "When we questioned Yediyurappa about what really has happened, he said he will not comment on that and that the high command's decision is final. He did not say anything else."

The seer, who had led the delegation, asserted the mutts' support for Yediyurappa, adding that the BJP Karnataka will invite a major backlash if the veteran leader, who is also the face of the Lingayat community in the party, is removed.

The visits by the Lingayat seers continued on Wednesday.