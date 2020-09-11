Upset with RJD, Lalu Yadav’s Close Aide Raghuvansh Ends Friendship

Both Lalu and Raghuvansh were once the most important people in Bihar, and extremely significant for rest of the country, as well. Today Lalu is serving a sentence after being convicted in the Fodder scam, and Raghuvansh is getting medical treatment in a Delhi hospital, after getting infected with COVID-19.

During the JP Movement, Raghuvansh had been arrested and taken to Patna’s Bankipur jail. Here Lalu was also locked in. Lalu was a student leader, and Raghuvansh a teacher. This is where Lalu and Raghuvansh’s friendship began.

In a party surrounded by allegations of scams, Raghuvansh was one such leader who had a spotless image. Raghuvansh was also a progressive face in a party that wasn’t necessarily progressive. Despite all the contradictions in their nature, Raghuvansh stood with Lalu in good times, and bad. In fact their friendship was so strong, that it was the sole reason, Raghuvansh refused to switch to Congress, and that too at a time when Congress was firmly rooted in power.

Raghuvansh has evidently always wished the best for Lalu and his family. On some days he would be spotted trying to save Tej Pratap’s marriage, and on others he would be seen trying to secure Tejashwi’s political future.

But recently, certain such incidents took place that paved way for speculations of Raghuvansh quitting the party.