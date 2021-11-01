'Talibani Mentality': UP CM on Akhilesh's 'Patel, Gandhi, Jinnah' Remark

Thus, on Monday, the UP Chief Minister lashed out at Yadav, dubbing his remarks “shameful” and indicative of “Taliban mentality”.



According to ANI, Adityanath said:



"The Samajwadi Party chief yesterday compared Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This is shameful. It's the Talibani mentality that believes in dividing. Sardar Patel united the country. Currently, under the leadership of PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), work is underway to achieve 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat (One India, Best India).”



Other BJP leaders too attacked Yadav, in the aftermath of his comments, with BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi alleging that “Mulayam Singh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav's father) will also hold his head in despair after hearing this from Akhilesh Yadav.”

Meanwhile, UP’s Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya reportedly said that Yadav should be called “Akhilesh Ali Jinnah”.