BJP Ally Akali Dal Opposes Farm Bills, Issues Whip to MPs  

Amid growing unrest among farmers in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to vote against BJP-backed three farm sector Bills that will be tabled in the monsoon session of Parliament, reported NDTV.

The BJP ally called the Bills “anti-farmer” as state farmers demand that they be withdrawn, warning that any Punjab MP who supports these Bills in Parliament will not be allowed to enter the villages.

BJP, meanwhile, has deemed the Bills “far-sighted”, claiming that it will boost agricultural production and help farmers get a better price for their produce.