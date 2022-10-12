An Unequal Playing Field: The Tharoor vs Kharge Battle For Congress President

Tharoor is an MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, but most of the top leadership of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has backed Kharge.

K Sudhakaran, Congress Kerala president had said last week, “Kharge can engage with all generations of party workers. He has never compromised with the RSS and Sangh Parivar. Such a leader can identify the strengths and weaknesses of the party.” This was interpreted as an indirect snub to Tharoor, who has in the past praised PM Modi and the BJP on certain issues.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala VD Satheeshan and senior Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala have also backed Kharge.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy last week called Kharge “Telangana Bidda” (son of Telangana) and recalled how the 80-year-old leader was brought up in Hyderabad; his family having played an important role in the fight against the Nizams’. Former Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja has also endorsed Kharge’s candidature, even saying that he should be unanimously elected by the party as its president.

That majority of the heavyweights are on Kharge’s side was evident already many of them showed up for his nomination papers filing process, from Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to former Madhya Pradesh and Haryana CMs Digvijaya Singh and Bhupinder Hooda respectively, among others.