MP Muslim Teen Released As Complainant Denies Police’s 'Spitting On Yatra' Claim

This was on 17 July, 2023. Two days later, on 19 July, the Ujjain district administration arrived at the residence, and proceeded to demolish Adnan’s house amid blaring music and dhol (drums).

The video went viral on social media and attracted widespread condemnation, as even though several Muslim-owned properties have been demolished in Madhya Pradesh over the last two years, the live music brought by the administration was a first of its kind. The authorities had pasted a backdated notice on Mansoori’s home calling the property “dangerous” just hours before the demolition.

Several news channels ran headlines saying that the three boys were arrested because of their act of spitting on a Hindu procession. Turns out, the procession member, on whose purported complaint the boys were arrested, never saw them spitting. In fact, he never saw anyone spitting at the procession. The witness in the case too never saw this happen.

Finally, in September 2023, the two minors were let out on bail. Adnan was granted bail by the Madhya Pradesh high court in December 2023, after spending over 150 days in jail.

"My elder son spent 5 months in jail and younger son spent 3 months in jail. They are both just teenagers. I lost my home to the demolition overnight and they went to jail...all for nothing," Ashraf Mansoori said, speaking to The Quint.