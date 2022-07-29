Uddhav Thackeray’s Nephew Extends Support to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena's deputy leader Arjun Khotkar will also join Shinde-led faction of the party on 31 July, rebel Sena MLA Abdul Sattar claimed earlier on Thursday.

Jaidev's ex-wife, Smita Thackeray, too, had met with CM Shinde recently, reported NDTV.

Earlier, Shiv Sena spokesperson and former Mumbai corporator Sheetal Mhatre on Tuesday, 12 July, joined the Shinde camp.

After leading a revolt in Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde took oath as the new chief minister while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on 30 June.

Uddhav gave in after a long-drawn rebellion within his party with 40 MLAs shifted their allegiance to Shinde.