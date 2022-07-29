Uddhav Thackeray’s Nephew Extends Support to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Nihar is the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, the eldest of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
In another jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, his nephew Nihar Thackeray met and extended his support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday, 29 July.
After the meeting, Shinde’s office in a statement said that Nihar, who has just forayed into politics, will start his political career under the CM’s mentorship, news agency PTI reported.
Nihar is the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray and is married to Ankita Patil, the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former state minister Harshvardhan Patil.
Bindumadhav Thackeray, who passed away in a road accident in 1996, was the eldest of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's three sons; the other two being Jaidev Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.
Others Joining Shinde-Led Faction
Former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena's deputy leader Arjun Khotkar will also join Shinde-led faction of the party on 31 July, rebel Sena MLA Abdul Sattar claimed earlier on Thursday.
Jaidev's ex-wife, Smita Thackeray, too, had met with CM Shinde recently, reported NDTV.
Earlier, Shiv Sena spokesperson and former Mumbai corporator Sheetal Mhatre on Tuesday, 12 July, joined the Shinde camp.
After leading a revolt in Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde took oath as the new chief minister while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on 30 June.
Uddhav gave in after a long-drawn rebellion within his party with 40 MLAs shifted their allegiance to Shinde.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.