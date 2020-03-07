CM Uddhav Opts Out of ‘Aarti’ in Ayodhya Over Coronavirus Scare
Amid measures being taken to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray cancelled his plans to take part in the ‘aarti’ program held on the banks of the Sarayu river, reported PTI quoting Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Thackeray is all set to reach Ayodhya on Saturday, 7 March, to offer prayers marking 100 days of him taking charge of the CM’s office. The CM will be accompanied by son and state minister Aditya and wife Rashmi Thackeray.
Addressing reporters in Lucknow, Raut reportedly said that the ‘aarti’ programme will not take place due to the precautions needed to be taken in view of coronavirus outbreak. The ‘aarti’ programme on the banks of river Sarayu has been stopped by the local administration as a precautionary measure.
Aside from the CM, a few other Sena ministers and party functionaries are also expected to reach Ayodhya. The state unit of Shiv Sena said that the Thackeray family would be arriving Ayodhya on Saturday morning by a state aircraft and would go straight to the Ram Janambhoomi temple to offer prayers.
Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Thackeray will reach Faizabad at 1:30 pm. Without elaborating, he also said that Thackeray might announce an ‘important’ position on the construction of the Ram temple.
Uddhav Thackeray, who assumed office on November 28, 2019, is visiting Ayodhya, a month after the Centre constituted a trust to oversee construction of a Ram temple at the once disputed site in the town.
A Special Train For Shiv Sainiks
Shiv Sainiks reached Ayodhya ahead of CM Uddhav’s arrival in a special train. The special train bringing Shiv Sainiks from Mumbai was booked by an individual through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from Mumbai to Ayodhya and return.
The return train will leave for Mumbai on Saturday night, reported IANS. WhatsApp messages were in circulation among Shiv Sena workers asking party members to board the special train at designated halts if they wanted to visit Ayodhya.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)
