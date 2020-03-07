CM Uddhav Opts Out of ‘Aarti’ in Ayodhya Over Coronavirus Scare

Amid measures being taken to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray cancelled his plans to take part in the ‘aarti’ program held on the banks of the Sarayu river, reported PTI quoting Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Thackeray is all set to reach Ayodhya on Saturday, 7 March, to offer prayers marking 100 days of him taking charge of the CM’s office. The CM will be accompanied by son and state minister Aditya and wife Rashmi Thackeray.