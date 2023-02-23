Tripura Election Exit Poll 2023 Result Date & Time: Live Streaming Details Here

Tripura Election Opinion Poll 2023: The voting process of all the 60 constituencies in Tripura successfully ended on 16 February 2023. As per reports, out of 28.14 lakh voters, more than 24.66 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Tripura Exit Poll results will be broadcasted by different news channels to predict the possible winners. Let us check out the Tripura Assembly Elections Exit Poll Result Date and Time below.

As mentioned by the Election Commission of India (ECI), almost 88 percent voter turnout was recorded in the state. The Tripura Election Result 2023 will be announced on 2 March.