Tripura Election Exit Poll 2023 Result Date & Time: Live Streaming Details Here

Tripura Election Exit Poll 2023 Results: Check out the date, time, and live streaming of Opinion Polls.
Tripura Election Opinion Poll 2023: The voting process of all the 60 constituencies in Tripura successfully ended on 16 February 2023. As per reports, out of 28.14 lakh voters, more than 24.66 lakh voters exercised their franchise.
Tripura Exit Poll results will be broadcasted by different news channels to predict the possible winners. Let us check out the Tripura Assembly Elections Exit Poll Result Date and Time below.
As mentioned by the Election Commission of India (ECI), almost 88 percent voter turnout was recorded in the state. The Tripura Election Result 2023 will be announced on 2 March.
In the last Tripura Assembly elections held in 2018, the BJP secured maximum number of votes and formed the government, Biplab Kumar Deb was elected as the chief minister of the state.
The Exit Polls of Tripura Assembly elections 2018 had predicted the BJP to win the majority of seats and form the government in the state.
The Tripura Election Opinion Poll 2023 will be held to predict the winners who will grab the maximum number of seats and probably form the government in the state.
The exit poll results are allowed to be broadcasted at least 48 hours after the polling ends.
Tripura Assembly Election Exit Poll 2023 Results: Date and Time
The Tripura Election Exit Poll results will be announced by the pollsters on 27 February 2023 after 5 pm.
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Exit Poll Result Live Streaming
The live streaming of Tripura Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2023 will be available to view on different news channels, including on YouTube and other social media platforms.
Tripura Election 2023 Current Stats include BJP: 33; Congress: 1; IPFT: 4; CPI(M): 15, and Vacant: 7. The BJP-IPFT alliance is expected to retain the power in the state.
When Will the Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023 Be Announced?
The Tripura election result 2023 as well as voting counting will be declared on Thursday, 2 March 2023.
